Northampton town centre to host ‘Animal Paradise’ trail over the Easter school holidays

Some of the most endangered animals in the world will be on show in Northampton this Easter as the town centre hosts an amazing trail of sculptures made entirely from toy bricks.

The Animal Paradise trail, presented and built by BRICKLIVE, has been commissioned by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) and will feature 15 models of creatures including snow leopards, tigers, penguins and orangutans.

Families can get involved in the trail, which runs from April 1-16 by downloading the LoyalFree app onto their smartphone and scanning QR codes at each host venue to find out more about the model creature on display in the window. All those who complete the trail via the app will be entered into a prize draw to win one of two £100 vouchers.

Mark Mullen, operations director at Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the Animal Paradise brick trail to Northampton, giving local families and shoppers the chance to get up close and enjoy these amazing models.

“From little ones to big kids at heart, the trail will have something for fans of all ages, and we hope families take advantage of this free event and explore our town centre as they visit each creature on the trail.

“The interactive trail will keep the whole family entertained and raise awareness of the vulnerable status of some of our most-loved animals. With this event being free for all, we hope to ignite imaginations and create long-lasting memories.”

Model builders are busy preparing the displays, with the animals ranging in length from 50cm to 252cm.

The trail will feature a 252cm tall Bengal tiger made out of 118,160 bricks that takes 392 hours to build.

The Animal Paradise trail project is being sponsored by West Northamptonshire Council and supported by LoyalFree.

Councillor Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "The Animal Paradise trail is sure to be another great event for the town centre. People will be able to explore the interactive trail and learn about endangered species and the natural world around us.

“I look forward to visiting the trail and encourage everyone to come along, stop by the local market and retailers and enjoy this fun family-friendly activity this Easter,”Councillor Lister added.

Models will be found in the following businesses:

AbraxasArgosButterwick BakeryCafé TrackThe EntertainerEsquiresGrosvenor (downstairs)Grosvenor (upstairs)Metro BankNaked HairNorthampton Museum & Art GalleryNot Another JungleStyles of LondonVirgin MoneyWatts

Visitors can also download the free ExploreWN app to discover events all year round in the area and find out more about the businesses around the town.