Northampton to be focus of National Fitness Day celebration for all ages.

National Fitness Day encourages the nation to celebrate the fun of fitness and physical activity across the UK and will take place on Wednesday 20 September 2023.

The highlight will be fitness classes that will be available free for the people of Northampton and a Gym Challenge for Trilogy members that will see a month’s free membership given to the winner.

“National Fitness Day is the most active day of the year!” said John Fletcher, Managing Director of Trilogy Active. “Therefore we are delighted that here in Northampton Trilogy Active is leading the way and giving an opportunity for everyone from the town to come and take part in one of our free classes.”

National Fitness Day 2023

Trilogy Active operates Cripps Recreation Centre, Duston Sports Centre, Danes Camp Leisure Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths and the Forum Cinema as well as Berzerk Soft Play Centre. It spearheads Northampton’s annual involvement of National Fitness Day that gyms and organisations across the UK take part in.

“We recognise the amazing power of fitness on all the family and across the community which is why this year we are even giving an opportunity for our Under 5 year olds to take part in this important celebration.” John Fletcher continued.

Under 5s will be taking part in the 10 at 10 during the soft play session at Duston. 10 minutes of fun fitness activities with Jason from Trilogy Active will take place at 10am on National Fitness Day.

“Many of our members look forward every year to taking part in National Fitness Day which is why in 2023 we are setting an exciting and competitive ‘Gym Challenge.’ said John Fletcher. “Our members can record their cardio minutes on the day itself with our gym teams for the opportunity to win a month’s free membership with us.”

The free Fitness Classes which will be available to all on the day and are as follows:

GRIT Strength – 7am - Danes

GRIT Athletic - 7.30am – Danes

Body Attack – 9.30am – Lings

GRIT Strength – 12pm – Mounts

GRIT Cardio – 12.30pm – Mounts

Tai Chi – 6pm – Cripps

Spin – 6pm – Duston

Zumba – 7pm – Danes