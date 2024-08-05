Northampton teenager leads llamas ahead of epic Peru volunteering trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Devan Dainty, a 14-year-old from Hartwell, is raising money to fund a month-long Camps International trip to Peru, where he will be living among, and supporting, impoverished communities and undertaking conservation activities.

Not many 14-year-olds offer to spend their summer supporting people in poverty, but that is exactly what teenager Devan will be doing next summer, when he heads to Peru as part of a Camps International expedition.

While in the South American country, Devan will be living in impoverished villages with people who have very limited access to education and basic amenities. He'll be helping to teach at a local school, and getting his hands dirty, assisting with construction and repairs to the school property and grounds. He will also be undertaking some nature and conservation activities before finally being rewarded with a hike to see Machu Picchu.

Such an epic trip requires much preparation. "I have just completed the bronze Duke of Edinburgh award, completing two 20+ mile hikes in the process. Hopefully, these long hikes will get me ready for trekking the hillier trails in Peru!" he explained. "I've also been volunteering at two local Park Run events."

Devan with Indigo

Devan is particularly excited about the wildlife he'll see on his trip, especially llamas. That's why he wrote to Catanger Llamas, who are based in Weedon Lois near Towcester, offering to help look after the animals and learn everything he can. Sarah Brown, of Catanger Llamas, kindly offered the youngster the opportunity to lead a herd of Llamas on a 10km trek learning how to handle, lead, feed and groom his enigmatic companion for the day, Indigo [pictured].

Sarah explained: "It was a pleasure to welcome Devan to Catanger and support his venture to Peru next year, I hope the experience was fantastic practice for hiking in the Andes!"

Catanger have a herd of 45 llamas, and they offer a range of trekking experiences and you can even stay on the fam. Devan really enjoyed getting up close and personal with the creatures: "Llamas are brilliant animals, and I enjoyed learning about their heritage and their Incan history. The llamas are as cheeky as they look; I spent a lot of time dissuading Indigo from stripping bushes of their berries. And he was faster than I thought. I might have left the other trekkers behind a few times!”

Devan now has less than a year to raise the £4,000 needed to fund his trip. "I’ve made a good start… I’ve sold all my family’s clothes on Vinted (I’ve left them some), and my childhood Pokémon Card collection is up on eBay… but that’s not going to be enough to get me to Peru! My family is helping me make crafts and cakes for local fayres and events… if it’ll help I’ll even shave my head! Whatever it takes.

Indigo the llama with Devan and Sarah from Catanger Llamas

"I am hoping that local businesses may be able to help me too - either with cash donations, or raffle prizes. I would be exceptionally grateful for any help anyone can give and hope to take a big flag to Machu Picchu covered in logos and the names of the businesses that helped me get there!

If you can help, please reach out via Go Fund Me or email Richard, Devan's dad, here..