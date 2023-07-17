Northampton Sausage and Cider Festival all ready to sizzle this weekend

The Northampton Sausage and Cider Festival is all set to wow attendees with a great selection of local ciders this weekend. From fruity choices to traditional favourites, there's something for everyone's taste buds.

Food lovers can enjoy the sausages on offer along with other tempting dishes like pork patties, hot link sausages, and bratwurst. Street food favourites like long dogs cooked over charcoal and South American sausages cooked on an Argentinian grill will be there too, as well as wood-fired pizzas with vegan options available.

The festival will take place over multiple sessions, starting on Friday, July 21, from 5.30pm to 10.30pm. On Saturday, July 22, there will be two sessions midday to 4.30pm and 5.30pm to 10.30pm.

Last year's Northampton Sausage and Cider Festival at Sixfields Stadium on Saturday, June 25 2022.

Located at the supporter village in Northampton Saints' cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, tickets are available for each session and can be bought in advance for £5 or on the day for £10 (booking fees may apply). Food can be bought directly from the vendors using cash or card, but tokens have to be purchased in order to buy cider.

The festival also supports grassroots sports in Northampton. Attendees can contribute to fundraising for Northampton Saints RFC and their community initiatives.

There is free parking available at Franklin's Gardens. The event is only for adults aged 18 and above. Well-behaved dogs on leads are also welcome to join the festival.