Northampton retro: 21 pictures of stars who headlined pantomimes in the town over the last 20 years

So we decided to take a look into the Chronicle & Echo’s archive from the last 20 years to find just some of the many famous faces that have graced the stages in the town’s theatres.

From comedians and pop stars to soap stars and daytime television legends, these pictures will bring back memories for many who have enjoyed pantos in Northampton over the years.

We may have missed your favourite – if we have, let us know!

1 . Looking Back Panto Stars Special In 2009, EastEnders star Louisa Lytton took to the stage at The Deco to entertain audiences as Peter Pan Photo: D Ikin

2 . Looking Back Panto Stars Special Soap star Louisa Lytton with the rest of the cast at The Deco in 2009 Photo: Dave Ikin

3 . Looking Back Panto Stars Special Alison Hammond starred in Jack and The Beanstalk panto at The Deco Theatre, Northampton, 2013. Photo: Kelly Cooper

4 . Looking Back Panto Stars Special Claire Young was one of the cast of the BBC's The Apprentice and is pictured here at the Deco Theatre with stars of the panto Photo: Louise O'callaghan