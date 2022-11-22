Northampton restaurant will host ‘Home Alone’ themed immersive dining experience this Christmas

The Church Bar and Restaurant in Northampton is hosting an immersive experience that will enable diners to enjoy festive food and drinks in real time as they see it in a Christmas film.

For two nights in December, the dining venue will offer guests a multi-sensory gastronomic experience where they will watch the iconic 1990 Christmas film ‘Home Alone’ and taste the food as it appears on the big screen.

Manager at The Church Restaurant Andy Heywood said: “We believe the film food concept is a truly unique one to Northampton where guests can combine a fine dining five-course menu in real time with an iconic film.

The Church Bar & Restaurant in Northampton is set to host an immersive food and film experience this Christmas.

“Christmas is the ideal time. Home alone is the Christmas film of a generation and now the public of Northampton can enjoy this festive treat not just through watching and listening but also tasting their way through it. It is the ultimate experience in both immersive dining and film viewing.”

Dishes served include four cheese pizzas when the film’s protagonist Kevin says, “A lovely cheese pizza just for me,” and a glass of eggnog when Kevin’s dad asks, “You got eggnog, or something like that?”

Other dishes that will be served throughout the evening include basil ice cream with tomato chips and red onion dip, hoisin pork flavoured pizza bites, carrot cakes, champagne, Bailey’s hot chocolate and more.

Andy added: “We have run test events for this and they have gone extremely well so we are really really excited to launch this concept as we believe it is very different from any dining experience in Northampton and has a real wow factor.”

The Home Alone immersive dining experience will be taking place on Tuesday, December 13 and Thursday, December 22 from 7pm to 11pm.

Tickets cost £60 per person and can be purchased online. The deadlines to secure slots on each date are Saturday December 10 (for December 13) and Monday, December 19 (for December 22).