News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Northampton Pride 2023: 35 pictures of the town parade and colourful event

Hundreds of people took part in the parade or joined celebrations at the university
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 11:55 BST

Northampton was a sea of colour over the weekend as a pride event took place.

On Saturday (July 8), Northampton Pride 2023 started with a parade from Abington Street to the University of Northampton’s Waterside campus.

At the campus there was an afternoon and evening of entertainment including rainbow stilt walkers, hula hoopers, Burlesque dancers, Drag Queens and a variety of onstage musical performances.

There was also a range of community stalls, including Northamptonshire Integrated Sexual Health and HIV service (NISH), Qspace and Lowdown, and food vendors on the university campus.

Take a look at 35 pictures below taken during Northampton Pride 2023.

A parade made its way through the town centre before finishing at the university's Waterside campus as Northampton Pride took place on Saturday July 8, 2023.

1. Northampton Pride 2023

A parade made its way through the town centre before finishing at the university's Waterside campus as Northampton Pride took place on Saturday July 8, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
A parade made its way through the town centre before finishing at the university's Waterside campus as Northampton Pride took place on Saturday July 8, 2023.

2. Northampton Pride 2023

A parade made its way through the town centre before finishing at the university's Waterside campus as Northampton Pride took place on Saturday July 8, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
A parade made its way through the town centre before finishing at the university's Waterside campus as Northampton Pride took place on Saturday July 8, 2023.

3. Northampton Pride 2023

A parade made its way through the town centre before finishing at the university's Waterside campus as Northampton Pride took place on Saturday July 8, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
A parade made its way through the town centre before finishing at the university's Waterside campus as Northampton Pride took place on Saturday July 8, 2023.

4. Northampton Pride 2023

A parade made its way through the town centre before finishing at the university's Waterside campus as Northampton Pride took place on Saturday July 8, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Related topics:NorthamptonUniversity Of NorthamptonAbington Street