Northampton Pride 2023: 35 pictures of the town parade and colourful event

Hundreds of people took part in the parade or joined celebrations at the university

Northampton was a sea of colour over the weekend as a pride event took place.

On Saturday (July 8), Northampton Pride 2023 started with a parade from Abington Street to the University of Northampton’s Waterside campus.

At the campus there was an afternoon and evening of entertainment including rainbow stilt walkers, hula hoopers, Burlesque dancers, Drag Queens and a variety of onstage musical performances.

There was also a range of community stalls, including Northamptonshire Integrated Sexual Health and HIV service (NISH), Qspace and Lowdown, and food vendors on the university campus.

Take a look at 35 pictures below taken during Northampton Pride 2023.

1 . Northampton Pride 2023 A parade made its way through the town centre before finishing at the university's Waterside campus as Northampton Pride took place on Saturday July 8, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Northampton Pride 2023 A parade made its way through the town centre before finishing at the university's Waterside campus as Northampton Pride took place on Saturday July 8, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Pride 2023 A parade made its way through the town centre before finishing at the university's Waterside campus as Northampton Pride took place on Saturday July 8, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . Northampton Pride 2023 A parade made its way through the town centre before finishing at the university's Waterside campus as Northampton Pride took place on Saturday July 8, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales