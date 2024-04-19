Northampton performing arts students join the Opera Boys on stage!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) in Northampton were invited to perform with the Opera Boys at The Castle Theatre on the 18th April, and they made the most of every minute of their special night.

The Opera Boys are an elite team of singers including some of the UK’s finest classical tenors.

Following their training at London’s Royal Academy of Music, members of The Opera Boys have played lead roles in the West End and on Broadway.

PQA Northampton on stage with the Opera Boys!

Over the past nine years, the group has have performed over 2,000 concerts to audiences all over the world.

At the Castle Theatre, the PQA Northampton choir joined the Opera Boys for musical numbers from Matilda, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen and a Boogie Nights medley.

Alistair Lloyd, principal at PQA Northampton, said, “The students made us so proud. Opportunities like this are invaluable to our students and they gain so much from the experience.” Especially as the young performers who were on stage on Thursday will be performing on a West End stage in 2025!