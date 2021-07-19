Northampton parkrun set to return this weekend after more than a year out

Parkrun returns to Northampton on Saturday

Northampton s popular parkrun is set to return this weekend (Saturday, July 24).

The community fun-run has had to stop - due to the large groups of people it brings - ever since the pandemic began in the UK back in March 2020.

However, as the government has now lifted all Covid restrictions, Northampton's parkrun will welcome runners back at The Racecourse this Saturday at 9am.

A parkrun spokeswoman said: "We’re working closely with ambassadors and event teams to ensure everything is in place for a smooth reopening.

"An up-to-date list of 5k parkrun events with landowner permission can be found here, and the vast majority of those events are now preparing to reopen on Saturday 24 July. Please check local event pages for cancellations."

Nick Pearson, CEO of parkrun Global, said: “Join your local parkrun, enter one of the nation’s iconic events and think about raising funds for the charity of your choice. We can’t wait to welcome back our parkrun family to 5k events in England on Saturday.”

The events are entirely organised by volunteers and any runners must register, for free, to participate.

The spokeswoman added: "We all run for our own enjoyment. Please come along and join in whatever your pace!"

People have previously been told by medical experts that they should prepare to fight coronavirus like they would prepare for surgery by staying fit and healthy.

Experts at the Centre for Perioperative Care (CPOC) said that a healthy diet will reduce the risk of becoming severely ill with covid.

The CPOC say people should exercise, have alcohol-free days and quit smoking.

Such measures could make it less likely they'd be admitted to intensive care, says CPOC.