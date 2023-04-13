Northampton Male Voice Choir unite for Motor Neurone Disease charity
‘All we’re asking for is just a short-term commitment this summer and autumn to learn up to five popular songs’
Northampton Male Voice Choir, (NMVC), well known for working tirelessly to raise money for good causes, is challenging the men of Northamptonshire and surrounding areas to join with it to raise money for the great Northampton based charity, Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).
NMVC Chairman, Mark York, says “Men, of all ages, from curious novice to seasoned chorister, are invited to come along to the ‘Open Evening’ events we’re holding this May and June and find out what NMVC’s challenge is all about. This will be a great opportunity to meet choir members and our Music Team, enjoy a free beer and discover how you can help NMVC reach its fundraising target for the Motor Neurone Disease charity. All we’re asking for is just a short-term commitment this summer and autumn to learn up to five popular songs under the guidance of NMVC Musical Director, Stephen Bell and go on to perform them with the full NMVC at our annual concert in aid of MNDA on 28 October 2023”.
NMVC Open Evenings will be held on:
Tues 9 May 2023 - 7pm - Towcestrians Sports Club, Greens Norton Rd, Towcester, NN12 8AWTues 23 May 2023 - 7pm - Old Northamptonians, Billing Road, Northampton, NN1 5RXWed 7 June 2023 - 7pm - Moulton Community Centre, Sandy Hill, Reedings, Northampton NN3 7AX
To secure your place at the open evening of your choice, or if you’d like further information about NMVC’s fundraising challenge, please contact NMVC Recruitment Coordinator, Marc Bentley on 07999942390 or [email protected]
Singing in a choir is great for your health with many benefits including reducing the risk of heart disease, improved breathing, a positive effect on your immune system plus the mental benefits gained through the wonderful camaraderie that can be enjoyed throughout the training and beyond.
NMVC website: https://www.nmvc.co.ukNMVC YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWCKnjss8p1LrO1NonSf0KQ
