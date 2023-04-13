NMVC Chairman, Mark York, says “Men, of all ages, from curious novice to seasoned chorister, are invited to come along to the ‘Open Evening’ events we’re holding this May and June and find out what NMVC’s challenge is all about. This will be a great opportunity to meet choir members and our Music Team, enjoy a free beer and discover how you can help NMVC reach its fundraising target for the Motor Neurone Disease charity. All we’re asking for is just a short-term commitment this summer and autumn to learn up to five popular songs under the guidance of NMVC Musical Director, Stephen Bell and go on to perform them with the full NMVC at our annual concert in aid of MNDA on 28 October 2023”.