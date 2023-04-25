News you can trust since 1931
Northampton King's Park Sports Open Day - 1st May 2023

1st May 2023 12pm - 5pm All activities free! Everyone welcome!

By Benham Sports CentreContributor
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read

Come along and join us on our annual Open Day for an afternoon of free activities, such as Roller skating, Tennis, Football and many many more!

With bouncy castles, competitions and our brand new Costa Coffee*, together with The Yellow Bus Catering Company* and free parking there's no other place you should be this Bank Holiday Monday.

For All Ages.

King's Park Sports Open DayKing's Park Sports Open Day
King's Park Sports Open Day
    Find us at: Kings Park Road Moulton Park Northampton NN3 6LL

    For more information, call 01604 494100 or email us at [email protected]

    FB: King's Park Sports IG: kingsparksports

    *Charges apply

