Northampton King's Park Sports Open Day - 1st May 2023
1st May 2023 12pm - 5pm All activities free! Everyone welcome!
Come along and join us on our annual Open Day for an afternoon of free activities, such as Roller skating, Tennis, Football and many many more!
With bouncy castles, competitions and our brand new Costa Coffee*, together with The Yellow Bus Catering Company* and free parking there's no other place you should be this Bank Holiday Monday.
For All Ages.
Find us at: Kings Park Road Moulton Park Northampton NN3 6LL
For more information, call 01604 494100 or email us at [email protected]
FB: King's Park Sports IG: kingsparksports
*Charges apply