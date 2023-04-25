Come along and join us on our annual Open Day for an afternoon of free activities, such as Roller skating, Tennis, Football and many many more!

With bouncy castles, competitions and our brand new Costa Coffee*, together with The Yellow Bus Catering Company* and free parking there's no other place you should be this Bank Holiday Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For All Ages.

King's Park Sports Open Day

Most Popular

Find us at: Kings Park Road Moulton Park Northampton NN3 6LL

For more information, call 01604 494100 or email us at [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FB: King's Park Sports IG: kingsparksports