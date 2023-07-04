Northampton gym and fitness provider to give free access to health care staff to mark 75th A

Trilogy Active operates Cripps Recreation Centre, Danes Camp, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths and the Forum Cinema as well as Berzerk Soft Play Centre in Northampton.

The 3 month offer includes free access to the gym and swimming pool at Cripps Recreation Centre for NHS employees every Friday from 1pm to 6pm and starts on the 7th July 2023 ending on the 6th October 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted that as part of the national celebration of the 75 years the NHS has been serving the population of Northampton and the UK that we can open our doors to Doctors, Nurses and all health care professionals as a small thank you for the real difference they make.” said Managing Director or Trilogy Active John Fletcher.

Members of Trilogy using Cripps Recreation Centre

Most Popular

“As a business we work closely with our NHS friends in delivering services to the Northampton community which includes helping the NHS reduce waiting times for COPD patients, the Activity on Referral (AOR) scheme with the General Practice Alliance which provides health coaches for patients and the Get Up & Go OTAGO Falls Prevention Scheme.” he added.

“Therefore to open our doors and offer free use of our services every Friday afternoon for 3 months is something we are proud to do and we look forward to playing our part in looking after our highly valued local NHS community.”

The work of Trilogy Active with the NHS also includes NHFT Health Visitors who are able to use Duston Sports Centre free of charge to engage with young families and complete NHS Health Visitor Child Development checks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NGH Community Stroke Team also use Duston Sports Centre facilities (including the gym) to run weekly sessions with patients as part of their rehabilitation and from the end of July there will be a new NGH Staff Wellbeing Walk where Trilogy Active staff will be training NGH staff to deliver their own wellbeing walks.

The full details of the offer to NHS staff is:

· Free access to the gym and swimming pool at Cripps Recreation Centre for NHS employees every Friday 1-6pm (not including classes or racket sports.)

· Starts 7 July and ends 6 October 2023 (3 months.)

· Available to all NHS employees, they must show their NHS employee ID badges at the barrier to be given access by a member of the Cripps team.

· NHS employees must be able to swim 50m to gain access to the swimming pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We get that our much valued NHS is more stretched than ever and its dedicated staff are working harder than ever before.” John Fletcher said. “We also understand the important role physical and emotional fitness can play in helping health professionals relax and therefore we hope that this 3 month offer is used by as many NHS staff as possible as the UK commemorates 75 years of this great institution.”