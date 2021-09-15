Northampton Film & Food Fest 2021 CANCELLED

Adventure Cinema cancelled the Northampton dates for the Film & Food Fest 2021.

A new touring film and food festival set to take place in Northampton from tomorrow has been cancelled.

Outdoor cinema company, Adventure Cinema, announced the 'Film & Food Fest' tour back in April earlier this year and it was set to launch on June 17, visiting 15 locations across the UK including The Racecourse in Northampton from Thuesday, September 16 to Sunday, September 19.

The festival - promised to be the 'ultimate staycation' - was going to feature four days of outdoor cinema with classic movies and recent releases, stand up comedy from some of the UK's best-loved comedians, local street food and specially-curated short films from regional film makers in each location.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With no visible updates public on social media and the Northampton dates removed from the Film & Food Fest website, the Chronicle & Echo approached Adventure Cinema to ask them if the highly anticipated festival was still going ahead.

Co-Founder of Adventure Cinema, Ben Lovell, said: "Unfortunately our Northampton Film & Food Festival had to be cancelled due to logistical reasons, which were caused by events needing to be rescheduled from earlier in the year due to the pandemic. All ticket holders were of course notified and given full refunds.

"It was with a heavy heart that we had to cancel the shows, but hope to return to Northampton in the future."

According to the Film & Food Fest website, the event still went ahead at the other 14 locations across the UK with their Manchester dates still set to go ahead from September 23 to September 26.

Northampton would have been the second-to-last UK destination visited by the film and food festival.