A fun-filled family day out is coming to Northampton this weekend in the form of a Comic Con.

The Northampton Comic Con and Toy Fair promises an extraordinary day filled with joy, excitement, and endless entertainment. The event is open to dedicated fans and families wanting a fun day out.

The event includes the chance to capture your favourite moments with Lightning McQueen, the beloved race car from the hit animated movie ’Cars’, and offers Pokémon workshops where enthusiasts can learn the ins and outs of the game.

Northampton Comic Con will take place on Sunday August 6.

An estimated 2,000 individuals are expected to attend the event.

A retro gaming zone will be included, where visitors can immerse in classic video games, and 100 stalls featuring a wide assortment of geeky merchandise, from collectibles to rare finds.

Additionally, there will be an Avengers face painting station, where visitors can transform into superheroes or villains from Iron Man to Thanos, and a cosplay competition that invites participants to showcase their costumes.

Organiser of the event Mark Woollard said: “We are so looking forward to bringing Comic Con back to Northampton again. In the past the town has shown it has a real desire for an event like this and it is great to see so many happy faces at the event.

“With there being something to do that appeals to all ages the event is something that the whole family can enjoy together and make some fantastic memories at.”

Beverages will be provided at the bar of angry Gremlins that is family friendly, ensuring everyone can have a good time.

Mark also explained the reasoning behind hosting in Northampton.

He said: “The idea for Northampton Comic Con and Toy Fair come from the fact that I used to be involved in running huge Comic Con events in London and Birmingham but I decided I wanted to do something different and bring comic con to local communities, rather than people having to travel so far and pay for big expensive events.

“We wanted to run an event that was fully inclusive of everyone and that would be a fun day out for all.

“This will be our third time in Northampton and the event grows each time.”

The event is being held at The Benham Sports Centre in Kings Park Road, Moulton Park on Sunday August 6 from 10am to 4pm. It welcomes early admission at 9.30am for individuals with additional needs who would prefer a quieter environment to fully enjoy and participate in all the offerings. Arranging this can be done through emailing the organisers at [email protected] with a request.