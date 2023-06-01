News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Northampton comedian Pete Teckman wins prestigious national award

Northampton comedian Pete Teckman has won the 2023 Not So New Comedian of the Year competition.
By Pete TeckmanContributor
Published 1st Jun 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read

Northampton comedian, 62 year old Pete Teckman, wins First Prize in prestigious National comedy award.

Not So New Comedian of the Year 2023.

Not so New Comedian of the Year (Formerly Old Comedian of the Year) is a competition held at The Museum of Comedy in Bloomsbury in London.

Winning comedian Pete Teckman DavidWinning comedian Pete Teckman David
Winning comedian Pete Teckman David
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    100 not so new high quality acts competed for the title of Not so New Comedian of the Year.The competition was open to anyone over 35 who have been performing for 5 years or more, and not making a living from comedy. The only restriction is that all contestants must stick to 5 minutes of original material or risk disqualification.

    Pete was given first prize of £250 and a trophy.

    Teckman says ‘The award is recognition that older comedians have a lot to offer and the only criteria should be whether a comic makes people laugh.’ Which he clearly does.

    Pete gigs regularly in Northants at the Towcester Mill Brewery as a compère and all over the country where he does sets from 5 minutes to an hour.

    Related topics:NorthamptonLondonNorthants