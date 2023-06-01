Northampton comedian, 62 year old Pete Teckman, wins First Prize in prestigious National comedy award.

Not So New Comedian of the Year 2023.

Not so New Comedian of the Year (Formerly Old Comedian of the Year) is a competition held at The Museum of Comedy in Bloomsbury in London.

Winning comedian Pete Teckman David

100 not so new high quality acts competed for the title of Not so New Comedian of the Year.The competition was open to anyone over 35 who have been performing for 5 years or more, and not making a living from comedy. The only restriction is that all contestants must stick to 5 minutes of original material or risk disqualification.

Pete was given first prize of £250 and a trophy.

Teckman says ‘The award is recognition that older comedians have a lot to offer and the only criteria should be whether a comic makes people laugh.’ Which he clearly does.