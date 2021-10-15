Northampton children invited to get involved in third annual youth summit all about 'healthy living'

The Northampton Youth Summit will be held at The Guildhall on November 11 and 12

Schools and youth groups across Northampton are invited to take part in the third annual Northampton Youth Summit at the Guildhall next month.

The conference is designed to be for young people and run by young people and will be opened by Northampton mayor Rufia Ashraf.

This year’s theme is 'healthy living' - there will be stalls showing a range of youth provision in the town from 3-6pm on Thursday, November 11, and from 10am to 2.30pm the next day.

Northamptonshire Association of Youth Clubs (NAYC) youth leader Zoe Robinson says, “It is a pleasure to work with the young leaders on this project.

"They are very committed and have lots of ideas to share with other young people.

"This is the third year of holding the summit. Last year it was delivered virtually.

"This year we again welcome school and youth groups to the Guildhall. We expect this year’s summit to be even bigger and better.”

The summit is delivered by a diverse team of young leaders who have been working together to structure the day.

It will include games and activities, the Free2Talk radio club, workshops and lunch. There will be Q&A session to finish off the day in the council chamber.

Mark Dean, from Inspiration FM, said: “Since last years virtual youth summit, I have been developing a youth radio show run by young people called The Free2Talk radio club.

"It has been a great success, and goes to show that young people are capable of creating positive platforms, developing their own voices and engaging with other young people in a positive way. We will be bringing the club to the summit.”