Northampton charities come together to host volunteer event

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charitable organisations across Northamptonshire are joining forces to encourage people in the county to become a “valued volunteer” at an organisation that means something to them.

On Saturday, September 3, St Andrew’s Healthcare is hosting its second FestiVol, where it will be joined by other like-minded charities from within the mental health sector including Northamptonshire Mind, Action for Happiness, Pink Rooster and Space 2 Talk.

Other charities who also rely on volunteers to support their organisations include Family Support Link, Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service, Volunteer Passport, the Northampton Rotary Club and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Entertainers at last year's FestiVol

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim of the event, which was held for the first time in 2021, is for attendees to find out about the benefits of volunteering, while enjoying live music from the Cool Jazz collective and Marnie & Elliot.

Dawn Wright, Voluntary Services Manager at St Andrew’s Healthcare, who is hosting the event, said: “This is the second year we have held Festivol, and this year is already proving to be bigger and better than the last.

“Being a volunteer can be so meaningful and we want to show people, who may be considering it or might have a few spare hours a week, just how helpful their time can be.

"As we’re one of the largest charities in Northampton and centrally based, we felt it was important to hold an event which brought together all like-minded charities.

" At St Andrew’s Healthcare we have many different volunteering opportunities available and everyone tells us how much they get from being a part of our volunteering team. Plus, every, single person who dedicates their time to our charity are valued volunteers and we appreciate them so much.”

Stalls from local artisans, including Nonna Lucia's (pizza), Mario’s (ice cream), Jute (freshly made coffee), Muddled Lime (mocktails) and food and drinks from our very own award-winning Workbridge coffee shop will be available. Vegan and vegetarian options will be available, and parking is free.