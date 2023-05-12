News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Northampton celebrates the crowning of King Charles at Delapre Abbey with the Coronation Big Lunch

Many people attended the historic abbey’s grounds to enjoy live music, activities and a traditional English picnic

Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 12th May 2023, 11:31 BST

Celebrations of King Charles’ Coronation were in full swing at Delapre Abbey last Sunday (May 7) as it marked the historic event with the Coronation Big Lunch.

The event saw hundreds of people come together to enjoy a traditional English picnic whilst listening to live music, participating in activities and browsing stalls.

The day was then rounded off with an after party, which saw the Coronation concert televised on a big screen.

Here are some photographs of the Coronation Big Lunch at Delapre Abbey on Sunday, May 7, 2023 - spot anyone you know?

Northampton’s Delapre Abbey played host to the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday, May 7, 2023 to mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles and Her Majesty The Queen Consort Camilla.

1. The Coronation Big Lunch

Northampton’s Delapre Abbey played host to the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday, May 7, 2023 to mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles and Her Majesty The Queen Consort Camilla. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Northampton’s Delapre Abbey played host to the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday, May 7, 2023 to mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles and Her Majesty The Queen Consort Camilla.

2. The Coronation Big Lunch

Northampton’s Delapre Abbey played host to the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday, May 7, 2023 to mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles and Her Majesty The Queen Consort Camilla. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Northampton’s Delapre Abbey played host to the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday, May 7, 2023 to mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles and Her Majesty The Queen Consort Camilla.

3. The Coronation Big Lunch

Northampton’s Delapre Abbey played host to the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday, May 7, 2023 to mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles and Her Majesty The Queen Consort Camilla. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Northampton’s Delapre Abbey played host to the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday, May 7, 2023 to mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles and Her Majesty The Queen Consort Camilla.

4. The Coronation Big Lunch

Northampton’s Delapre Abbey played host to the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday, May 7, 2023 to mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles and Her Majesty The Queen Consort Camilla. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Delapre AbbeyNorthamptonKing Charles