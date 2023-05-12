Northampton celebrates the crowning of King Charles at Delapre Abbey with the Coronation Big Lunch

Many people attended the historic abbey’s grounds to enjoy live music, activities and a traditional English picnic

Celebrations of King Charles’ Coronation were in full swing at Delapre Abbey last Sunday (May 7) as it marked the historic event with the Coronation Big Lunch.

The event saw hundreds of people come together to enjoy a traditional English picnic whilst listening to live music, participating in activities and browsing stalls.

The day was then rounded off with an after party, which saw the Coronation concert televised on a big screen.

Here are some photographs of the Coronation Big Lunch at Delapre Abbey on Sunday, May 7, 2023 - spot anyone you know?

1 . The Coronation Big Lunch Northampton’s Delapre Abbey played host to the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday, May 7, 2023 to mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles and Her Majesty The Queen Consort Camilla. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

