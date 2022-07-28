Northampton businesses team up to host ‘dumplings and drinks’ event

Phipps and Fashion Bake will host a 'dumplings and drinks' event in Northampton.

Two Northampton businesses have joined together to create a ‘dumplings and drinks’ event and to showcase what is great about the town.

Fashion Bake - a business that makes dumplings and bao buns - has teamed up with Phipps Brewery in Kingswell Street for the event, which will take place at the Albion Brewery bar on Friday August 5.

All of the drinks on offer during ‘dumplings and drinks’ will be made by Phipps and Fashion Bake will provide the food for the sit down meal.

The event will take place on August 5.

A third Northampton company - Your Cool - will also be on board to provide the ice cream to go with cookie dough, for dessert.

The emphasis of the event is on supporting local businesses and celebrating those who work hard for said businesses.

Fashion Bake owner Jessica Ly said: “We have some many amazing businesses locally, we should be using them and celebrating them.

“We hope the event will get the community to come out and support local. It is something different as Northampton doesn’t really have anything like this.

“We’ll be playing a cool playlist so it will be an evening of good food, good music and good vibes, as well as a celebration of Northampton.”

Jessica says she did a similar pop up at Saints and the event was “amazing”.