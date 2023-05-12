Northampton Balloon Festival promises to be ‘back bigger than ever’ with weekend of fun this August

Northampton Balloon Festival promises to be “back bigger than ever” with a weekend of fun this August.

Boasting balloon displays and entertainment for all the family, the nostalgic event is not one to be missed in three months' time.

Back in its original spot, The Racecourse, from August 18 to 20, it will also be home to arena entertainment, live music, stalls, a circus workshop, Punch and Judy shows, a fun fair, free face painting, and food and drink.

The Balloon Festival is making its anticipated return to The Racecourse from August 18 to 20. Photo: Vista Balloon Flights.

A number of demonstrations have also been booked, including American Civil War reenactments, a stunt team, and ferret display racing.

To end the weekend, organised by Show Time Events who announced they were taking over at the end of last year, there will be a firework display on August 20.

With the support of the local community, the Balloon Festival became one of the largest in the country when it was formerly at the Racecourse from 1989 to 2008.

Vista Balloon Flights, a Northampton-based balloon flight business, is excited to be heavily involved in one of the most promising events of the 2023 calendar.

Alongside the balloons, there will be arena entertainment, live music, stalls, a circus workshop, Punch and Judy shows, a fun fair, free face painting, and food and drink. Photo: Vista Balloon Flights.

The flight directors, Matt Rate and Chris Freeman, will ensure the smooth running of the balloons attending and hoping to take off.

With the offer of hot air balloon flights, which are predicted to be high in demand, there will be the opportunity for attendees to have a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience in August.

If you opt for the balloon flight, you can enjoy the views and end the trip with a chilled glass of champagne once you safely land back at the festival.

Matt, the owner of Vista Balloon Flights and one of the festival’s flight directors, said: “This is my first year directly involved in the event after setting up my own business, and we’re looking forward to putting on festivals across the UK.

“I’m excited to bring the Balloon Festival back to the town, as it’s a nostalgic memory for many and a fantastic attraction for families alike.

“We’re doing what we can to get some of the old favourite shapes back to do a stand up, as they are too old and worn out to fly now.”

Show Time Events has assured attendees that if the balloons are halted by the weather, children will be invited to get in the baskets – and there will be plenty of entertainment to enjoy to make a weekend of it.

The organisers and Vista Balloon Flights, along with Northampton Town Council and West Northamptonshire Council, are proud to bring the festival back to life and establish its place on the calendar once again.

Tickets are now available to pre-book for £2.75 each, which will enable people to avoid queueing to pay upon entry.

Those who choose to pay upon entry will be charged £3.50 each, and children under one metre tall can enter for free.

For any local businesses wishing to be involved, support or sponsor the iconic festival, contact [email protected]

For anyone looking to sponsor a balloon, contact Vista Balloon Flights directly on [email protected] – which is a great opportunity for businesses to have a branded balloon take off across the county.