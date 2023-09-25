News you can trust since 1931
NLive Radio celebrates more local radio for Northampton

NLive Radio is celebrating it’s localness with its Undiscovered Northampton show hitting 3 months since its launch, and with more local shows added to their schedule, showing it’s commitment as the station that loves Northampton and becoming the most local station for the whole of Northampton.
By Martin SteersContributor
Published 25th Sep 2023, 12:17 BST- 2 min read
Undiscovered Northampton, weekdays 10am to 1pm, with Paul Brennecke was launched back in May and has been a real success within the local Northampton community with Paul chatting to over 200 people in that time, including local charities, local organisations, local arts and culture groups, and also plugging what’s going on within Northampton.

Show host Paul Brennecke said: “I just love it. I love meeting new people and finding stuff out in our town. The show is a great opportunity to bring in local people to tell there stories but also to bring in big stars and big acts who’re visiting Northampton.”

The show gives the people of Northampton the chance to share their stories to the local audience of everyone across the town.

Paul Brennecke – Undiscovered Northampton presenter in studioPaul Brennecke – Undiscovered Northampton presenter in studio
    Paul further said: “I have a real passion to bring local people together and allow them to share there stories. I’m excited for the future of the show.”

    Also, last week saw the launch of their new local Sports Show. Every Thursday evening between 6pm and 8pm, the show hosted by sports journalism students from the University of Northampton brings on niche and grassroots sport clubs to promote what they do and to encourage others to get involved.

    Sports editor and presenter Will Oelrich said: “I’m really pleased to bring a sports show back to the station. We haven’t had a sports show since I last presented it a few years ago and we did very well with award nominations back then so I’m hoping we can top it with this show.

    He added “It’s great to see the students pushing themselves and getting involved and our debut show last Thursday was a success so I’m looking forward to the year ahead.”

    You can listen to NLive Radio on 106.9 FM, online at nliveradio.com or you can ask your smart speaker to launch NLive Radio.

