Nine things to do for the whole family in Northamptonshire during February half term 2022

2. Assault Course, Become a Secret Agent and Adventure Trail at Stanwick Lakes

Visit Stanwick Lakes this half term, where you can tackle their full-sized assault course for both adults and children and the adventure trail, which has different pieces of play equipment for all ages to discover. Young spies are needed from February 12 to 20 to become the ultimate secret agent and complete a top secret mission. No booking is needed - just buy your activity leaflet for £2.75 from the Snack Shack between 10am and 3pm. Complete the mission by finding all the clues to crack the code. Pick up your little secret agent kit and complete the trail to collect your certificate and be entered into a prize draw.