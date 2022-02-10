Nine things to do for the whole family in Northamptonshire during February half term 2022

February half term is only around the corner so, if you are still stuck for things to do, we have put together a handy guide of fun events and activities taking place around Northamptonshire next week.
Whether you want to get your hands dirty and learn some forest skills or sit back and learn an interesting thing or two about animals or Vikings, the county has got activities lined up for all the family.
Here are nine things to do in Northamptonshire this February half term:
1. Half Term Family Fun Week at Delapré Abbey
February 13, 16, 17 and 20 from 11am to 4pm. Delapré Abbey opens its doors on February 13 for a whole week of family half term fun with storytelling sessions, craft activities and live music. Discover what life was like in Medieval Northampton by meeting some medieval inhabitants, taking part in craft activities run by Friends of Northampton Castle and travel back in time to the 1460 Battle of Northampton with Preacher the Storyteller in the library. Local musician, Max Hohler, will also be playing music inspired by the past. Book tickets online or pay on the day at Delapré Abbey. Dressing up is encouraged.
2. Assault Course, Become a Secret Agent and Adventure Trail at Stanwick Lakes
Visit Stanwick Lakes this half term, where you can tackle their full-sized assault course for both adults and children and the adventure trail, which has different pieces of play equipment for all ages to discover. Young spies are needed from February 12 to 20 to become the ultimate secret agent and complete a top secret mission. No booking is needed - just buy your activity leaflet for £2.75 from the Snack Shack between 10am and 3pm. Complete the mission by finding all the clues to crack the code. Pick up your little secret agent kit and complete the trail to collect your certificate and be entered into a prize draw.
3. Snowdrops at Rockingham Castle
February 13 and 20. Visit the Wild Gardens at Rockingham Castle to see their beautiful display of snowdrops. Children can follow the snowdrops and venture down the Wentworth Explorer Trail before enjoying refreshments at the Roaming Giraffe pop up cafe. Tickets for adults cost £6 and tickets for children are £3. Under threes go free.
4. Muddy Feet Holiday Club at Evenley Wood Garden
February 15 - 17 from 9am to 4pm. Children over five can enjoy a full day of immersive woodland fun at the Muddy Feet Holiday Club at Evenley Wood Garden in Brackley. Activities include shelter building, fire skills, cooking on the fire, woodland games, natural arts and crafts. Spaces are limited and cost £38 per person. Visit the Muddy Feet Forest School website to book tickets.