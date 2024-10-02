Nicky and Bonnie take the lead in the fight against MND

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Business owner Nicky Buckley is taking the lead in the fight against motor neurone disease (MND) alongside her beloved cocker spaniel, Bonnie.

Nicky, owner and director of Northamptonshire-based East Midlands HR has pledged to help raise money for the MND Association after a close family friend was diagnosed with MND earlier this year.

Throughout October, Nicky will be joining fundraisers from across England, Wales and Northern Ireland who will be taking part in the Association’s 75 Mile Dog Walk in October with their furry friends firmly by their sides. Every penny raised through the challenge will be spent on furthering research into MND, while providing support to people who are living with and affected by the disease.

As well as wanting to support her friend, Nicky said she had been inspired by Leeds Rhinos legend, Rob Burrow, who died from MND in June.

MND Association fundraiser Nicky Buckley and her dog, Bonnie

Nicky said: “I’m originally from the north west and we are big rugby league fans so we’ve followed Rob Burrow’s story from the very beginning.

“Earlier this year, a friend of ours was diagnosed with MND, after first noticing a twitch in his arm, and it has been completely devastating. We are all trying to face it as positively as we can. I can’t run a marathon but I can walk, so I thought this challenge would be perfect for Bonnie and I.

“We’ll be walking around Ecton Village and Wellingborough as part of my networking events so I’m looking forward to getting involved.”

MND is a fatal, rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. It can affect a person’s ability to walk, talk, eat and ultimately to breathe. A third of people die within a year of diagnosis and half within two years. There is currently no effective treatment and no cure.

The Association’s Senior Engagement Fundraiser Julia Beales said that support from fundraisers like Nicky had never been more important.

She said: “We are taking great steps forward in the fight against MND, but there is still much more we need to do.

“Taking part in our 75 Mile Dog Walk in October alongside your pet, is a great, accessible way to start fundraising. You can fit in the miles whenever and wherever suits you and every penny you raise will make such a huge difference to the lives of everyone living with and affected by this cruel disease.”

To sign up, visit www.mndassociation.org/dogwalk

For more information about MND and the MND Association please visit www.mndassociation.org