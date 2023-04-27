New Ultra Marathon launched by Race Harborough...the Foxton Hound Ultra in August 2023

Both races take runners on a journey through the beautiful countryside and villages that surround Market Harborough as they traverse the Harborough Round long distance footpath through Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.

The routes intersect with, and/or use parts of, The Jurassic Way, The Leicestershire Round, The Macmillan Way, The Midshires Way, The Richard the Third Trail, and The Uppingham Round long distance footpaths.

Fantastic views are guaranteed, as well as visiting places of historical and cultural interest including Houghton on the Hill, West Haddon, Coton, Stoke Albany, Foxton Locks and the Naseby Battle Field.

The route uses parts of The Jurassic Way

Mary Pearson, Race Director, said: “We’re delighted to launch this new ultra that showcases the fantastic countryside in and around Northamptonshire and Leicestershire. We truly have some of the most spectacular countryside on our doorsteps, and what better way to see it than by running through it.

“Both the 100k and 50k races offer a challenge for seasoned ultra runners, as well as providing great stepping stones for those looking to go beyond marathon distance towards longer distances in the future.”

