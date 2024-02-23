New routes to encourage walking and cycling to be introduced in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Northamptonshire Council has successfully bid for and been awarded £0.67m from Active Travel England to enable this scheme to be brought forward.

Chris Boardman, National Active Travel Commissioner at Active Travel England, said: “Enabling people to walk, wheel or cycle to where they need to be gives young people vital transport independence and helps build healthier and happier communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s fantastic to see work getting underway on these new sustainable active travel routes. Once complete, this scheme will give thousands of Northampton residents more opportunities to get out and about under their own steam, helping them keep fit, save money and do their bit for environment in the process.”

Most Popular

A family riding bikes in a park

Work is set to start on 26 February, with the completed routes anticipated to open in June 2024 for the local community to enjoy.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are excited for works to start on 26 February to transform the current dirt tracks into accessible paths for cyclists and walkers to enjoy together. The active route will provide essential connectivity between Northampton Town Centre and local amenities such as Delapré Abbey, The University of Northampton and Northampton Bike Park, as well as support commuters travelling to Brackmills Industrial Estate.

“We are grateful to have received funding from Active Travel England which will enable us to deliver this scheme, which we hope will provide a whole-host of benefits including reducing carbon emissions and encouraging people to live a more active lifestyle.”