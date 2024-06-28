New Lakeside Adventure Trail 'just the start' of exciting developments at Farm Park
The opening of the Play Trail had been hoped for earlier in the year, but continuous wet weather had temporarily paused development. Mini Meadows have also invested in improving their car park facility owing to ground issues associated with the wet winter months.
Ben Barraclough, Mini Meadows Farm Owner had a vision back in 2008, to turn an empty field into a small business selling rare breed chickens. Mini Meadows has since expanded to 12 acres of Northamptonshire countryside, with a range of animals, adventure soft play and farm cafe.
“It is our aspiration to continually improve the farm park and enhance visitor experience. Our new Play Trail is already proving to be extremely popular, but it’s just the start of an exciting series of developments. In the autumn we’ll be commencing development of an exciting new attraction and we’ve recently finished construction of our brand-new car park,” said Mr Barraclough.
Visitors to Mini Meadows Farm during the upcoming summer holidays will also be able to take part in foam parties and engage with other special activities taking place during the school break.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.