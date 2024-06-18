New cycling club at Northampton Bike Park seeks support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northamptonshire Sport team is working on a new project to create a cycling club at Northampton Bike Park. Since opening in 2022, the park has welcomed thousands of cyclists and held skills courses and open days. The next stage of development is to create a British Cycling ‘Go Ride Club’ for young people.

Go-Ride Clubs offer a fun, inclusive and safe environment for riders under the age of 18. At the heart of Go-Ride activity is the opportunity for riders to progress whilst enjoying their cycling. The club will be primarily focused on off-road cycling and will use Northampton Bike Park as its home.

Alongside current coaches, Northamptonshire Sport have funded 6 new ‘off-road’ coaches. They will form the base for the education and development of the members of the Go Ride Club. Their skill, enthusiasm, and knowledge will be invaluable to the club.

The new club also needs a committee, and other volunteers to run the project.

Peter Blundell, Northampton Bike Park Officer said:

“We’re calling out to people who can help make the new club a success. The Go Ride club, like all clubs, can only run with the help of committed, enthusiastic volunteers. We need help in forming a committee, chairperson, secretary, and treasurer. Having these roles in place are prerequisite for all clubs, we won’t be able to run formally without these. We really want the club to be run by local, enthusiastic bike riders.

If you can help us fill these roles, please contact us at [email protected]