New climbing centre is set to open this winter at Weston Favell Shopping centre.

After securing Gold at the Paris Olympics, Great Britain has brought increased attention to bouldering, making it the newly favoured sport to try. Weston Favell Shopping centre is pleased to share the exciting news that the former Wilko unit on the upper mall, which has been vacant since October 2023, is set to be filled very soon. Currently being constructed in the former Wilko unit, is a huge new dedicated bouldering centre, an exciting addition to The Pinnacle Climbing Centre Group, which is presently based in Far Cotton.

Simon Ager from The Pinnacle Climbing Centre Group “We are thrilled that after 14 years of providing amazing climbing facilities in Northampton, we can continue to grow with the sport and increase our offering of high-quality climbing facilities for the town. Ready to help our future GB athletes or those that want an alternative, fun, exhilarating full body workout.”

This exciting new addition will transform a portion of the vacant space into a dynamic and colourful climbing arena for the local community to discover the thrill of sport climbing. Experienced climbers will be able to train at ease in a vast bouldering centre featuring a range of differently angled walls, an array of colour-coded problems, and a great range of modern climbing holds. Suitable for everyone from grassroots kids to our next Olympic Gold Medallists.

“Having The Pinnacle Climbing Centre Group expand into Weston Favell Shopping centre, is exciting not just for us but for the local community,” said Kevin Legg, Centre Manager. “This is a big change to the current mix of retailers and will bring footfall to the centre along with a new clientele in the form of new and existing climbers alike.”

Bouldering at The Pinnacle Climbing Centre Group in Far Cotton

Estama, who manages the shopping centre, are also very excited about this new development. “Weston Favell is a very successful retail centre, and we are looking at several exciting opportunities to bring more leisure and evening entertainment to the centre,” said Ross Campbell, Director Head of Asset Management. “This is one of the first steps on this journey and we are very excited to welcome The Pinnacle Bouldering Centre to Weston Favell’s strong lineup”.