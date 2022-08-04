New app launched to help to encourage people to explore the West Northamptonshire area

The app will help people explore Northampton and further afield.

A new app has been launched to encourage people to explore the area of West Northamptonshire.

West Northamptonshire Council is responsible for the launch and hopes it will show people what is on offer as well as supporting independent businesses and attractions.

The app, called ‘Explore WN’, will enable users to:

-Gain access to a variety of deals, offers and discounts

-Explore what’s going on in the area with a live events calendar and easy-to-access information about attractions

-Find hidden gems and purchase their favourite products

-Encourage them to explore the market towns and rich heritage right on their doorstep

-Grow the local economy by supporting independent businesses and attractions, benefiting everyone in the community

Councillor Daniel Lister cabinet member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and growth, said: “Keeping people connected to the places they live, work and visit is a fantastic way to ensure that local businesses and attractions grow and thrive.

“West Northants has the perfect combination of rural and urban offers and ExploreWN is going to showcase the many reasons to visit.”

Councillor Adam Brown deputy leader of the Council added: “ExploreWN is the perfect platform to showcase our area’s rich cultural heritage, along with the many, many things to enjoy and discover.

“It will allow people to plan family days out and explore the wealth of attractions from museums, art galleries and theatres to grand stately homes.”