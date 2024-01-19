Celebrating 70 years of boxing and the individuals who have contributed to the Community of Northampton through boxing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northampton Amateur Boxing Club began its long history back in 1953 at a a time when there were no amateur boxing clubs in the town. A number of boxers were training at the United Trades Club in Overstone Road in the early autumn of 53 a group of men met in the club bar and decided to apply to the Amateur Boxing Association for affiliation.

The first chairman was Sgt.Jim Geddes of the Borough Police and founder secretary was John Morris , an 18 year old reporter on the Chronicle and Echo. The first president was local businessman George Riby but a key figure behind the scenes was Inspector Thom Nicholson of the Borough force who remained a guiding hand for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first coach was Harry Reynolds whose son Roy was one of the first boxers to represent the club and who later became one of the leading matchmakers in the Midlandsand was still a member of the committee until his death in 2009. John Morris went on to become the a leading boxer writer and finally general secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control up until his retirement in 1999.

Most Popular

Northampton Amateur Boxing CLub

The club has had many headquarters during its history including a former squash court near Franklin's Gardens , a snooker club in Kings Heath , and the old Friendlies WMC. It settled in Ash Street about ten years ago.

The club was affiliated by the Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire ABA at the end of 1953 and the very first boxer to carry the club name into action was Dick Rodger's , who in 1954 boxed Wally Hadlum of Morris Motors at a tournament in Coventry.