Museum exhibit brings secrets of celebrity shoes to Northampton
The exhibit, which started earlier the week, is called ‘Lasting Legacy’, and will run until February 16.
Visitors to the exhibit will be able to see bespoke shoes and lasts created for Idris Elba, Alan Carr and King Charles III, as well as a number of other public figures.
The exhibit was created by Michael James, of Springline Ltd, a Northampton based shoe manufacturer that was founded in 1982.
Rebecca Shawcross, from Duston, is a curator at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, specialising in shoes. She explained the thinking behind the exhibition.
She said: “He [Michael] wanted to memorialise the celebrities and well known people, as well of those who’ve been passing through with the bespoke lasts.”
Rebecca told Chronicle & Echo special exhibitions like this one are important to attract visitors to the museum. She also urged Northamptonians to visit the museum, and get involved.
She added: “Everybody’s welcome. You can come and see things of interest and learn about the history of Northampton and Northamptonshire.
“Anybody who comes in, even if they don’t typically visit museums, can find something they enjoy.”
Other exhibitions previously held by the Northampton Museum and Gallery range from exhibitions covering Vivienne Westwood to topics such as Lego and Star Wars.
In the coming months, the museum will also hold exhibitions on gladiators, as well as the history of Northamptonshire in 100 objects.
