Much-loved Rockin’ Roadrunner Festival POSTPONED to 2026 just days before annual return

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Sep 2025, 11:58 BST
This weekend’s Rockin’ Roadrunner Festival has been postponed to 2026 after the team decided it was best to wait until the weather improves.

The Rockin’ Roadrunner was first established 17 years ago at the Roadmender, for people with a range of disabilities and additional needs.

The organisation hosts four ‘club nights’ a year and an annual festival at Abington Park. Before its postponement, this year's event was set to be hosted on Sunday (September 21).

The initiative was founded by Christine Whiley in January 2007, when she and her daughter – radio DJ and presenter Jo Whiley – were wowed by a similar disability nightclub group in London and wanted to introduce something like it in Northampton.

This weekend’s festival would have marked the twelfth year, and the postponement comes days before hundreds would have been welcomed to Abington Park for the joyous celebration of diversity. Photo: Annie Bee Portrait.

Though the music festival is run with and for disabled individuals at the forefront, the entire community is invited along each year.

Rockin’ Roadrunner chair and trustee Nicki Clarke told the Chronicle & Echo: “We have had to postpone the festival from September 21 to May next year, having looked at and taken advice on the weather forecast.

“We need to keep our festival goers safe and secure, so feel best to delay until we get better weather.”

