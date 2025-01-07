Much-loved Northants family farm looks forward to 2025 and offering affordable ‘old-fashioned fun’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A much-loved Northamptonshire family farm looks forward to the year ahead, as they continue to pride themselves on offering affordable “old-fashioned fun”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mini Meadows Farm, on the border of Northamptonshire and Leicestershire in Welford, evolved from the owner’s hobby to an attraction that is visited by more than 100,000 people each year.

It began as a field in 2008 and is now visited by families, groups and schools who make the journey from across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder and owner Ben Barraclough began by breeding and selling rare chickens, before more animals made the farm their home and more buildings went up over time.

Mini Meadows Farm, on the border of Northamptonshire and Leicestershire in Welford, evolved from the owner’s hobby to an attraction that is visited by more than 100,000 people each year.

Ben initially purchased an empty field to breed the chickens, but the farm now features an expansive indoor soft play area, cafe and outdoor farm park – as well as a diverse range of large and small farm animals to feed and pet, and an extensive calendar of events.

Mini Meadows is dedicated to providing an affordable farm experience that is ethical, educational and entertaining for children and adults alike.

“2024 was a fantastic year,” said Ben. “Christmas time has gone from strength to strength. The toy shop and ice cave had rave reviews, and we have big plans for Christmas 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Easter is one of their most popular times of year, particularly for animal visits, the team looks forward to the completion of their new outdoor play area by spring time. The £150,000 addition is all-weather and children will be able to enjoy it all year round.

Founder and owner Ben Barraclough began by breeding and selling rare chickens, before more animals made the farm their home and more buildings went up over time.

Mini Meadows is also looking to introduce annual passes, which will be ideal for those who frequent the attraction regularly.

When asked what he believes keeps visitors coming back to the farm, Ben said: “We always keep our prices as reasonable and cost-effective as possible. I’m a family man with three kids and wouldn’t go back somewhere overpriced.

“We want people to come back time after time to enjoy our good old-fashioned fun, interact with the animals and reconnect to nature.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Someone who enjoys a visit to Mini Meadows is mega influencer Molly-Mae Hague, who visited with her sister Zoe and daughter Bambi in December last year.

Looking at what this new year has in store, Ben said they will be introducing new buildings and indoor spaces to combat the unpredictable weather conditions.

The hope is to also start hosting evening events, such as markets, small pantomimes during the festive season, educational talks and one-to-one sessions with the animals.

For more information on Mini Meadows and their upcoming events, visit the business’ website here.