Most of the Northamptonshire Commissioner candidates to face University hustings

On Thursday 2 May voters are set to go to the polls to vote for a new PFCC who is responsible for policing, the fire and rescue services, managing budgets for those services, and ensuring transparent communication about police activities in the community.

Labour and Liberal Democrat candidates, Danielle Stone and Ana Savage Gunn, have both confirmed their attendance at the hustings hosted by the University in conjunction with NLive Radio, but at the time of going to press, the Conservative candidate, Martyn Emberson, has said he is unavailable.

Martin Steers, NLive’s Station Manager, said: “With many hoping this election will draw a line under the recent controversy surrounding the office of the PFCC, voters want assurances that the next Commissioner is going to act professionally and with integrity.

“The university’s journalism students have been out and about talking to voters about what their priorities are for the new commissioner, so we expect some tough and thought-provoking questions to come up.”

The husting will take place at the university at 15:00 on Thursday 25 April when it will be livestreamed on Nlive Radio’s website and will be re-broadcast at 18:00.

Students have the option of registering to vote at both their home and term-time addresses, and if they are in different local authority areas, they can vote in both locations for this election.

Voters should also note that for the first time they will have to produce acceptable photographic identification when voting in person at a polling station.

For more information on the election and how to vote, visit the West Northamptonshire Council website.