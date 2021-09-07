Monthly bingo and disco evening launched for adults with learning disabilities in Northampton
'Bingo, Disco, Let's Go' aims to provide an event for vulnerable adults who have missed out on socialising throughout the pandemic
A supported living service in Northampton has launched a monthly bingo and disco evening for adults with learning disabilities.
Complete Support Care Services - based in Moulton and run by husband and wife duo, Daniel and Brie Duggan - will be running 'Bingo, Disco, Let's Go!' on the last Friday of every month starting from Friday, September 24 at the James Lewis Court Community Room in Weston Favell.
Day services manager at Complete Support Care Services, Sorcha Moffat, said: "We are hoping this will provide a new social event for vulnerable adults, who have missed out on lots of socialising throughout the pandemic and give them the opportunity to make new friends and see old ones!"
This follows the success of their online Zoom Bingo, which they launched in March 2021 for the learning disability community during lockdown after receiving positive feedback from their service users.
Tickets cost £5 per person and will include two games of bingo followed by a disco afterwards.
Complete Support Care Services was registered as a supported living provider on December 6, 2018. They provide living and learning day opportunities to people with learning disabilities in Northampton.
Their sessions include arts and crafts, fundraising, cooking, sensory experiences such as snow and slime making, physical activities and life skill building to increase independence in the home. The activities aim to ensure service users are having fun and socialising while reaching their full potential through purposeful experiences.
To find out more about 'Bingo, Disco, Let's Go' and the services offered by Complete Support Care Services, visit https://www.completesupportcareservices.co.uk or call 01604 307758.