Missing bunnies will hop into life in interactive Easter trail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The trail, organised by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) and delivered by High Street Safari, will run from Monday 11th March until Monday 1st April – giving families free entertainment during the school holidays.

All those taking part can simply use their phone to scan a QR code from posters displayed in the windows of 10 town centre businesses. An augmented reality image will then appear on screen, bringing the characters to life and providing further instructions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “We’re looking forward to providing families with a fun and interactive activity to keep little ones busy in the Easter break.

Most Popular

The Great Egg-scape will be coming to Northampton this Easter

“This is an opportunity to get out into the fresh air and see businesses that you may not normally visit, while having fun on your phone.

“Players will need to find clues, complete puzzles, crack codes and reunite the crew who are all locked behind the doors of our high street businesses.

“Once discovered, the characters will reveal themselves through the power of AR technology on your phone. Players can then take selfies, record a video and share in the Easter fun before downloading a free prize ebook and the chance of winning a £100 voucher.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trail is the latest in a series of tech-driven promotions run by the BID to encourage young families into the town centre. Previous campaigns have resulted in increased footfall and a boost in trade for several businesses.