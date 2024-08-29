Mini tsunami blows out festival for UK's youngest autism band

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK's youngest autism band The Childish! flew from Jamaica after talks with reggae superstar's Sean Paul's management, only to be told it's too dangerous to perform, after a mini Tsunami hits Woburn Sands Festival.

The young band of 3 siblings Indiana Harris-Herbert aged 11, Kale 14 and Johnson 16 said they're so sorry to all their fans after organisers of the event said they really appreciated their turning up after such a long flight but the weather because of storm Lilian, was just too risky!

The band who have received letters from dear departed Queen Elizibeth who said she was "touched by their songs" and growing support from King Charles and Queen Camilla who are saying "It is the members of our creative communities such as yourselves, who have kept us going, for which we are all extremely grateful".

Founding band member Kale who is a great activist for children with autism, who is gaining support from CBBC presenter Chris Packham and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and education Tzar Sir kevan Collins organising the 'Summer School Scheme' where children went to school for the first time ever in the school holidays due to their loss of learning because of Covid, say's "It was so scary flying into the Uk with the storm all around us, I really thought it was the end! We'd left a chilled place, to fly through a wicked storm, only to be told we can't play, we're so down!" The organisers said they would definitely try and get the band on during Sunday if the weather improved?