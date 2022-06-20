Mexican-themed circus heads to Northamptonshire

A new Mexican-themed circus is heading to Northamptonshire for the first time later this month.

Gifford Circus’s new show, ¡Carpa!, will be coming to Evenley Wood Garden, Evenley from June 30 - July 11.

The word ¡Carpa! originates from the Spanish word ‘tent’ and refers to a removable canvas roofed structure used for a travelling theatre, much like a circus.

Giffords Circus

A spokesperson said: “Established in 2000 by Nell and Toti Gifford, Giffords Circus is a magical village green circus that tours England throughout the summer.

"Combining dance, comedy, horses and live music in a beautiful white tent surrounded by vintage-style burgundy showman’s wagons, it has a broad and dedicated following of farmers, children, artistes, sports people, models, actors, rock stars, and royalty,” the spokesperson added.

Acclaimed writer and director Cal McCrystal, returns to the helm for the 11th year following the success of last year’s The Hooley, along with veteran Giffords musical director James Keay and award-winning set and costume designer takis, to faithfully continue circus co-founder and producer Nell Gifford’s vision.

Along with Tweedy the Clown, a host of international circus talent includes fellow clown personage Adriana Duch, juggler Gordon Marquez, vaulting and pas de deux act the Donnert Family, trapeze artiste Anna Rastova, aerial duo Isabella and Daniela Munoz Landestoy, The - knife throwing - Jasters and acrobats from the Havana Circus Company. Plus live music from the Giffords Circus band.

Anna Rastova - Trapeze Artist