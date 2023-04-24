‘Mercury: The Ultimate Queen Tribute’ band to headline entertainment at Crick Boat Show

‘Mercury: The Ultimate Queen Tribute’ will take to the stage at Crick Boat Show on Saturday 27 May, part of a host of entertainment planned at Britain’s biggest inland waterways event, be held at Crick Marina in Northamptonshire across the late May Bank Holiday Weekend 27-29 May 2023. Britain’s biggest inland waterways event, Crick Boat Show is organised by Waterways World in association with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Waterside and Marina, and is expected to attract over 26,000 visitors. The event will also feature an extra Trade & Preview Day on Friday 26 May, for advance ticket holders only. As well as being the canal world’s biggest marketplace, showcasing the inland waterways industry with nearly 300 exhibitors, Crick Boat Show offers a fantastic day out with dozens of boats to view, free boat trips, free advice seminars on boat ownership, live music, children’s activities, a real ale bar, and a large variety of food and drink stalls. On Saturday 27 May, Dr Feelgood now one of the most popular and exciting rhythm and blues acts in the world, will headline entertainment at the Crick Music Festival, held in association with Aquavista. Formed on Canvey Island in Essex in the early 1970’s, the band reached the top of the UK album charts in 1976 with ‘Stupidity’ and their ‘no nonsense live energy’ continues to enthral audiences globally, with hits including ‘Roxette’, ‘Back in the Night’, ‘Milk and Alcohol’ and ‘See You Later Alligator’ On Sunday 28 May, the Show’s headline act will be ‘Mercury: The Ultimate Queen Tribute’ band. Formed over 20 years ago, ‘Mercury’ have established themselves as one of the most authentic tributes to Freddie Mercury and Queen. Across the four show days, Crick Boat Show will host a total of 15 acts, performing a wide selection of music live in the Real Ale Bar from 1pm each day. Evening entertainment will run from 7.30pm to 11.30pm on Friday 26, Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 May. Peter Johns, Publisher of Waterways World and Show Director, says: “We are looking forward to welcoming people to our 2023 Crick Boat Show, the UK’s largest inland waterways festival. “Live music is an important part of the Show’s atmosphere, and we’ve got some fantastic headlining acts booked for this year’s Crick Boat Show Music Festival, held in association with Aquavista. ‘Dr Feelgood’ will energise the stage on the Saturday night and the world’s leading Queen tribute band, ‘Mercury’ will entertain our visitors on the Sunday night. Across the four show days, we look forward to welcoming a total of 15 acts performing live in the Real Ale Bar from 1pm each day.” For more information and to book tickets, camping pitches and moorings, visit www.crickboatshow.com or call 01283 742970, Monday to Friday 9am to 3pm.