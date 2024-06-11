Meet the 'World's Cutest Sheep' who have arrived at a popular Northamptonshire farm park
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular Northamptonshire children’s farm have recently welcomed three of the world’s ‘cutest’ sheep. Mini Meadows Farm located in Welford, have welcomed three Valais Blacknose Sheep to their ever expanding menagerie of animals.
Valais Blacknose sheep are a unique breed of sheep that come from the mountains of Switzerland and have adapted an excessive, shaggy coat of wool to safeguard them from extreme temperatures in their natural range. They are instantly identifiable thanks to their black faces and legs, whilst the rest of their wool is white and is more curly than standard domestic sheep breeds. The breed’s comical appearance combined with their docile nature has made them increasingly popular as pets across Europe.
The three females have arrived at the farm park ahead of the attraction’s busy summer calendar of events. Mum Jessie is joined by her two young lambs, Bluey and Bingo, named after the popular children’s television characters.
“Valais Blacknose sheep are an incredibly unusual breed of sheep, but they are very rewarding to keep. Their friendly temperament despite their impressive horns make them a great addition to the farm park and we are confident that visitors will enjoy making acquaintance with them. The fact that they are named after everybody’s favorite cartoon characters is another reason why we are expecting them to be amongst the most popular animals at the farm,” said Mini Meadows owner Ben Barraclough.
Mini Meadows Farm is a twelve acre farm park which was founded by Ben Barraclough after he initially purchased land to establish a hobby business breeding rare breed poultry. The attraction now welcomes thousands of visitors each year and is currently expanding as part of a new five year masterplan which includes new play areas and animal attractions.