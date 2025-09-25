Meet the founder of a community for like-minded women to connect and make friends in Northampton

Meet the founder of a community for like-minded women to connect and make friends through wellness, fitness and lifestyle activities across Northampton.

Ellie-May Marriott launched The Sisterhood Hub in March 2025, which offers a group chat, weekly activities and monthly events for meaningful connections to be built.

Ellie-May founded the community during her London Marathon training, as she admits she felt quite alone and was not surrounded by like-minded women she could join forces with.

“Women don’t have the sense of security to go out and do some things by themselves,” said Ellie-May. “I wanted to offer a community for women to make friends and connect with others with similar interests.”

The founder prides herself on having created an empowering and safe space with a focus on wellness and fitness, and the members have already done a wide variety of fun activities over the past seven months.

This includes puppy yoga, reformer pilates, walk clubs, coffee dates, picnics in the park and games evenings – and Ellie-May says she is brimming with ideas for The Sisterhood Hub’s first autumn and winter seasons.

“The feedback has been amazing,” said Ellie-May. “Quite a few have made friendships and see each other outside of The Sisterhood Hub. We’ve all tried new things and there are more than 50 women in the group chat.

“There was nothing like it here in Northampton, and it gives women outside of big cities the opportunity to access a community, meet people and make friends without having to leave their town.”

Ellie-May believes what makes the community most special is that everyone is there for the same reason and it makes the experience seamless for new and returning members.

The best way to join The Sisterhood Hub is by following the Instagram page, and the WhatsApp group is linked in the profile’s bio. Ellie-May says she is happy to answer any questions and wants everyone to feel as welcome as possible.

Ellie-May’s hopes for the future of The Sisterhood Hub are to continue growing the community, and building up the number of familiar and returning faces at each activity and event. A retreat is also on the cards for the future.

For more information on The Sisterhood Hub, visit the community’s Instagram page here.