Meet local guide dog puppies during Sister Act The Musical at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate

Volunteers and dogs from sight loss organisation Guide Dogs will be at Royal & Derngate theatre in Northampton next week, collecting donations during Sister Act The Musical.

The award-winning production of Sister Act comes to the theatre from Monday 10 to Saturday 15 June, as part of its UK and Ireland tour.

The charity will be collecting donations for four performances of Sister Act, from Monday 10 to Wednesday 12 June, including the matinee performance on the Wednesday.

Wendi Peters plays Mother Superior in the show and is an Ambassador for Guide Dogs.

Felicity Stratton, local Community Fundraising Relationship Manager for Guide Dogs, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to the production company, the cast and everyone at Royal & Derngate for supporting our collections during Sister Act The Musical.

“As a charity, we rely almost entirely on public donations to keep our life-changing services for people with sight loss running, so opportunities like this are really important.

“If you’re watching the show, you can meet our dedicated local volunteers, along with our trainee and qualified guide dogs, in the theatre’s foyer.”

Wendi Peters said: “It will be fantastic to be joined by local volunteers and dogs, from charity Guide Dogs, during Sister Act The Musical at Royal & Derngate.

“Being a dog owner myself, I know the huge benefits dogs can bring to people’s lives.

“I’m proud to have been an ambassador for Guide Dogs since 2012 and in that time, I’ve seen how these extraordinary animals can transform lives, giving people independence and the chance to, once again, live the life they choose.”