Meet Guide Dogs at the Newlands Shopping Centre this weekend
10:00am to 3:00pm.
Gail Pajak, Volunteering Coordinator for Guide Dogs, said: “We’re looking forward to meeting people in Kettering this weekend.
“At Guide Dogs, we have nearly 80 different volunteering roles, so there’s lots of ways you can support our charity.
“We’re particularly looking for new people to join our Kettering supporter group, which is a social group who help raise awareness and funds for our charity locally.
“Joining one of our local supporter groups, who operate across the country, is a great way to meet new people and have fun, whilst supporting a life-changing cause.
“If you’d like to find out more, please come and meet us on Saturday and find out how you can get involved.”
There are 2 million people living with sight loss in the UK and this number is set to double by 2050.
Every day 250 people start to lose their sight in the UK. This is equivalent to one person every six minutes.
Over the years, Guide Dogs has developed a wide range of services with and without dogs to support people living with a vision impairment.
As a charity, Guide Dogs is almost entirely funded by donations, and is the world’s largest assistance dog organisation.
To find out more about volunteering for Guide Dogs in Kettering, contact Volunteering Coordinator Gail Pajak via [email protected] or call 0800 781 1444.