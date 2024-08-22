Marking World Suicide Prevention Day across Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People across Northamptonshire are invited to a special screening and Q&A to mark World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery on Monday 9 September from 6.30pm.

North and West Northamptonshire Councils are hosting the event to provide people with the opportunity to watch 'Fifty-Four Days,' a film about suicide bereavement, listen to or join in a question-and-answer session on this topic, and find out more about services across Northamptonshire that can support them. Refreshments will be provided by local company, Punjabi Fusion. The event is ticket only and you must sign up via this link to attend.

Cllr Matt Golby, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “As a partnership, we believe every death by suicide is one too many. Each of these deaths can potentially be prevented and that’s why we are working towards raising awareness of suicide prevention, making it a priority for everyone. The event will provide people with the opportunity to find out more about services available across the county and view this thought-provoking film.”

In Northamptonshire, around 60 people take their own life each year. The effects of suicide can be devastating, and the impact felt by many – including family, friends, neighbours, employers, colleagues, professionals, and the wider community. We understand that this is a difficult topic to discuss and will have affected people in different ways. It is important to seek help and support if you are struggling and/or worried about someone else. If you are concerned that an individual has taken steps to harm themselves or someone around them, then please contact the emergency services on 999. In Northamptonshire, there is a 24hr mental health number where you can access support for yourself, or someone you are worried about on 0800 448 0828. There is also a text number available Monday - Friday 9am - 5pm on 07480 635531. Click here to find out more about mental health services.