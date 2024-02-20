Make A Difference, Your Way for local hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cynthia Spencer Hospice’s dynamic Make a Difference, Your Way campaign aims to highlight the many different ways that people can contribute to the cause and back the charity, in a way that resonates with them, whether that be by volunteering their time, donating or fundraising money, or spreading the word.

The hospice, in Kettering Road, Northampton, faces the significant challenge of raising £2,208,823 every year, which breaks down to £6,052 per day, in order to continue providing essential services across West Northamptonshire.

The funds raised by Cynthia Spencer Hospice charity supporters are imperative for maintaining numerous hospice care services - such as inpatient care, outpatient services, wellbeing programmes, Hospice@Home, lymphoedema treatment and the palliative care clinical nurse specialist service.

The Cynthia Spencer Hospice team have launched their Make A Difference, Your Way campaign

Importantly, donations ensure hospice care remains accessible and free of charge to patients and their loved ones.

Anita Frith, Director of Income Generation and Communications at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, said: “Every year we explore new ways to fund our services in Northampton and West Northamptonshire. Our dedicated supporters and volunteers are the backbone of our efforts. This year, our goal is to engage the wider local community, inviting everyone to support us in their own unique way.

“Every small act of kindness has a big impact. You might share our events on social media, participate in a fundraiser, or donate to one. Perhaps you could donate clothes to our Donation Station on Moulton Park or shop at our store, which is also based there.

“Your support, no matter the form, really does make a difference and we hope that this campaign will encourage more people to come forward and give us their support, in a way that suits them, knowing that their efforts are needed and appreciated.”

The Make A Difference, Your Way campaign

Cynthia Spencer Hospice has planned a full and varied events calendar for 2024, including a family-friendly Colour Run and a Three Peaks Challenge for more adventurous supporters. Businesses can get involved in the popular Cycle4Cynthia and Annual Golf Day events.