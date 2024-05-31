Major clay shooting competition raises thousands for farming charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds supported the event at the Shuckburgh Estate, close to the Northamptonshire border with Warwickshire

Hundreds attended a clay shooting competition and lunch that raised more than £34,000 for a major farming charity.

Scores of teams, made up of property professionals and landowners, took aim at the event held at the Shuckburgh Estate, owned by Sir James and Lady Shuckburgh, on the Warwickshire border with Northamptonshire.

It was Leg Down, featuring Sir James, who lifted the Newton Cup, named in honour of Southam-based land, development and property agency Newton LDP Ltd, which organised the event.

Property professionals and landowners took aim at a clay shooting comp in aid of a farming charity

But the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), which provides support to farming communities across England and Wales, was the real winner on the day receiving a huge five-figure sum.

The donation took the total amount raised for the RABI across three editions of the clay shoot to more than £84,000.

As well as a dinner, auction and raffle, the event included a moving speech from Andy Eadon whose son Leonard was only 22 when he tragically took his own life.

Richard Foxon, Managing Director of Newton LDP, said: "Andy’s talk was incredibly powerful. We thank him sincerely for his contribution and for shining a spotlight on the day-to-day pressures and challenges faced by farmers and people who work in the agricultural industry.

“The clay shoot itself was, once again, a phenomenal success. I’m delighted it was able to raise so much money for such a deserving cause.

“The Institution does some exemplary work in providing expert mental health and wellbeing advice to people working across all tiers of agriculture. All at a time when they need this kind of support the most.

“With so many of our staff having lived and worked in the farming community, the partnership we have with RABI is very special.

“I would like to extend my thanks to all who took part and sponsored the event and congratulate the winners.”

Kate Jones, RABI Regional Manager, said: “We are deeply thankful to Newton LDP for hosting such a wonderful charity shoot day. The generosity and support shown by everyone involved was truly inspiring.

“Funds raised from this event will be instrumental in helping RABI continue its vital work in supporting the farming community financially, practically, and emotionally. We are immensely grateful for Newton LDP’s commitment to our cause.”

The event was co-sponsored by Lodders Solicitors, Brookbanks, Manor Oak Homes, Ainscough Strategic Land, Graf UK, Stockton House, 11 Waterloo Place, Bellway Strategic Land and Carlton Contracting.

Honesberie provided participants with excellent shooting equipment while Sytner Land Rover Coventry supplied a range of Defenders and Land Rovers to help transport teams around the estate.