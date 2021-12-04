Magical Christmas extravaganza back for 2021 at Drayton Manor Park

From now until to Thursday 30 December, guests will be able to enjoy all the festive fun the park has to offer

Magical Christmas returns to Drayton Manor Park, with brand-new festive experiences for 2021.

This year is set to be a very merry Christmas for theme park fans, as Staffordshire-based family attraction, Drayton Manor Park has officially launched its popular Magical Christmas event for 2021.

With Father Christmas and his elves confined to the North Pole last year due to Covid-19, the event was cancelled for the first time in its history. This year it’s back, bigger and better than ever before, with live entertainment, dazzling decorations, falling snow, a new magical Grotto experience and an all-new festive show in the 4D cinema.

From now until to Thursday 30 December, guests will be able to enjoy all the festive fun the park has to offer, with access to over 25 family-friendly rides and attractions in Thomas Land, plus firm favourites such as Accelerator, the Carousel, Jolly Buccaneer and the park’s 15-acre zoo.

Brand new for 2021 is an enchanted Christmas walk-through guided by the park’s cheeky elves, where little ones can enjoy story time with Mrs Claus, make reindeer food and even meet Father Christmas himself!

Thomas fans will be able to enjoy a host of festive entertainment in Thomas Land, with live shows from the Fat Controller and his cheeky sidekicks, Rusty and Dusty, as well as the chance to meet and greet the playful characters after each show.

Also new this year is a 4D show, A Christmas Wish. The 20-minute show will run every 30 minutes throughout the day, giving guests the chance to join Father Christmas and his comedy sidekick, Elf Tinsel, as they embark on a journey to find the true meaning of Christmas. The interactive show is full of magic, songs and jokes for the whole family to enjoy, and entry is included with your park ticket.

To top off the festivities, families can gather round the stunning 35ft musical Christmas tree in the park for half-hourly shows, enjoy guaranteed snowfall in Thomas Land, and end their day with a sing-a-long and spectacular firework show by the lake with Father Christmas, Mrs Claus and the elves.

Tickets for Magical Christmas are on sale now at www.draytonmanor.co.uk/magical-christmas and with this year’s event expected to be the best one yet, guests are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

A spokesperson for Drayton Manor Park, said: “Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year here at the park, and this year we’re even more determined to make it one to remember.

“We’re delighted to officially launch Magical Christmas which is back, bigger and better than ever before, with all of our festive family favourites and some exciting new editions for 2021.

“We look forward to welcoming Christmas fans to join us for the celebrations, and have a magical experience like no other!”

