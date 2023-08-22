An annual day festival, described by the organiser as “magical” and “inclusive”, is set to go ahead next month at a Northampton park – and is free for everyone to attend.

The Rockin’ Roadrunner was first set up 16 years ago at the Roadmender, for people with a range of disabilities.

The organisation hosts four ‘club nights’ a year, and an annual festival at Abington Park.

The Rockin’ Roadrunner was first founded by Christine Whiley in 2007, when she and her daughter – radio DJ and presenter Jo Whiley – had been to an exhibition in London about disability. Photo: Annie Bee Portrait.

This year’s festival is planned for Sunday, September 17 and although it is a music festival run with and for disabled individuals, it is open for all to enjoy.

At the ‘Wonderland Tea Party’, there will be two stages for bands, DJs and performers, stalls, rides, inflatables, animals, craft tents, food and refreshments, chill out and sensory spaces, a tea party, free parking and fully accessible facilities – including a signer on stage.

The festival will run from midday until 5.30pm at The Bandstand in Abington Park.

A group of young people, all with disabilities, did a performance they both enjoyed and the pair attended one of their club nights in Islington to see what they were all about.

Christine says she thought they were “amazing” and it made her wonder why there was nothing like that to exist in Northampton.

As time went on after the visit, she gathered a group of people and they paid a visit to all the nightclubs in Northampton.

Describing the Roadmender as “absolutely perfect”, the day it reopened Christine says she was “down there like a shot” to snap up the venue for what she had in mind.

Although it is a music festival run with and for disabled individuals, it is open for all to enjoy. Photo: Annie Bee Portrait.

“Our aim is to give our users the best night of their lives in a safe and friendly club environment,” she said.

The hope was to stray from typical discos in church halls, to give the attendees the chance to be independent and buy a drink for themselves.

Though the team had no idea how many people would turn up when it was founded more than 16 years ago, they have consistently maintained around 250 people at each event.

Christine said: “It’s absolutely incredible and has gone from strength to strength. We’re now open to a broader spectrum of people.”

From wheelchair users to deaf individuals, the quarterly club nights encompass everyone.

The Roadmender donates everything to the group, including the bar staff and security who are “brilliant with the clients”.

Christine was once given a letter by the parent of a 35-year-old, who shared that her daughter was so excited for the event that she bought a new dress and had her nails and hair done.

The parent shared that it was the first time they had watched their daughter buy a drink for herself, giving her newfound independence.

Live bands are also often booked for the club nights and they love how everyone immediately starts dancing when they play.

Talking about the annual festival, Christine shared that she and her fellow organiser, Maria Broome, set it up around eight years ago.

3,000 people typically attend the “fully inclusive” festival, as they have come to expect it on the same Sunday in September each year.

“It’s magical,” said Christine. “It’s lovely to see such a mix of people.”

The event will be fully immersed in the Alice in Wonderland theme and there will be a number of different performances, including from Born to Perform.

When asked why people should come along, Christine said: “It’s a joyful experience. You look around and see so many people enjoying themselves and mingling.”

The event would not be possible without its sponsors, which include the Lottery Community Fund, West Northamptonshire Council, Inspiration FM, Northamptonshire Community Foundation, The Old Bakehouse Antiques, and the Roadmender.