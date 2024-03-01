Luxury doggy day care to host another innovative event this Easter – inviting dogs to their ‘wonderland’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A luxury doggy day care in Northampton is hosting another innovative event this Easter, and invites dogs to visit their “wonderland” at the end of this month.

Teddy’s Dog Care, in Newport Pagnell Road, was founded by Michelle Wilson in 2010 after she adopted her pug Teddy – who inspired her to expand her love and care to more dogs across the county.

The business is known for hosting unique, themed events throughout the year, which get owners involved in the fun.

This year the Easter egg hunt for dogs in Teddy’s wonderland will take place from 10am until 3pm on March 30.

The double theme – Alice in Wonderland and Peter Rabbit – gives dogs the chance to meet the Madhatter, Alice herself and the Cheshire Cat.

Friendly dogs are welcome to enjoy a free roam of the 25,000 square feet secure venue, with an outside paddock where the Easter bunny will hide some tasty, dog-friendly eggs.

Each dog will be granted a time slot, in the company of five other dogs, to explore and get hunting.

After this time, owners can bring their pets onto the patio area for refreshments and a photograph with the one and only White Rabbit.

“We can’t wait to greet you all this year as we fall down the rabbit hole and explore all that wonderland has to offer,” said the organisers.

Teddy’s offer Northampton’s original dog Easter egg hunt and a social experience for both dogs and their accompanying owners, which encourages them to get involved as much as possible.

You can make the most of the dog-friendly goodies, “Instagrammable” Easter-themed photo opportunities and new props for 2024.

Teddy’s is also home to a boutique shop, with harnesses and wholesome dog food available to purchase on the day.

Tickets are one per dog and a maximum of six dogs will be egg hunting during each time slot. The total event time is 30 minutes, with 15 minutes egg hunting and 15 minutes for refreshments and photo opportunities.