Lucien Moon is BACK with a powerful new song

'All Again' is the new and powerful song from Lucien Moon.

He speaks about this song quoting "This song came from a true place, written in the heart of lockdown when things became really bad in my world mentally.

"This song came pouring out on how I felt at the time. It wasn't a song I could just go and release right after as the words were so true I needed time to grow and become stronger from what I actually felt at the time.

On stage at Westlife support show

"It was a tender song which now I am proud to share with others as I am now in a great place and look back at what I had over come and want to share that with others who may be in a similar place to what I was".

The song released on 19.04.24 and has already had support from BBC Radio Introducing in Northampton. You can listen to the song on all streaming platforms and a music video is available on Lucien Moon's YouTube account.

You can follow Lucien Moon on his socials by searching 'Lucien__moon' and look for the verified badge.

It's great to see Lucien Moon back and he promises there is plenty more music coming in 2024 including a collaborations project with several other music artists from the Northamptonshire area.